TAYLOR, Larry H. Mr. Larry H. Taylor age 73 of Atlanta, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Covenant United Methodist Church with Rev. David Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Mr. Taylor was a Navy veteran serving in Vietnam. He was an Auburn Alumni and supporter. He was a loving husband, avid traveler of the world and huge Backgammon fan. He retired as a Stock Broker and was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. Surviving are: Wife-Linda Taylor of Atlanta, 2 Sons-David (Constance) Taylor of Atlanta, Charles (Kristopher) Taylor of San Francisco, CA, Daughter-Vivian (J.T.) Scott of Tucker, 2 Brothers-Bobby and Garry Taylor, 4 Sisters-Linda Crane, Joyce Scott, Terri Taylor, Janie Novara, and 2 Step grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna (770)435-4467 www.carmichaelcares.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 30, 2019
