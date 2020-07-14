Larry Thompson

THOMPSON, Larry Eugene Larry Eugene Thompson passed peacefully on July 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Eugene and Mildred Thompson of East Point, GA. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Taylor Thompson, daughters and sons-in-law, Polly Annice and Robert Michaels, Beth and Brian Knox, grandsons, Brody and Camden Michaels, Taylor and John Thomas Knox, sister, Sherryl and Steve Roman, brother, David and Becky Thompson, also aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Larry graduated from Headland High School and Georgia State University. He spent his career in telecommunications and engineering with Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent Technologies and he retired in 2000. A graveside service will be at 11 AM, on Wednesday, July 15, at Rogers-Bell Cemetery. Social distancing is encouraged. To honor Larry's memory, the family suggests donations to Diabetic Association of Atlanta or Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com
