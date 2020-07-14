1/
Larry Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMPSON, Larry Eugene Larry Eugene Thompson passed peacefully on July 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Eugene and Mildred Thompson of East Point, GA. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Taylor Thompson, daughters and sons-in-law, Polly Annice and Robert Michaels, Beth and Brian Knox, grandsons, Brody and Camden Michaels, Taylor and John Thomas Knox, sister, Sherryl and Steve Roman, brother, David and Becky Thompson, also aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Larry graduated from Headland High School and Georgia State University. He spent his career in telecommunications and engineering with Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent Technologies and he retired in 2000. A graveside service will be at 11 AM, on Wednesday, July 15, at Rogers-Bell Cemetery. Social distancing is encouraged. To honor Larry's memory, the family suggests donations to Diabetic Association of Atlanta or Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rogers-Bell Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved