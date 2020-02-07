|
WAGNER, Larry Larry Wagner, 80, passed away at home with his wife, Loise and two children, Meredith and Craig, by his side on Sunday, February 2nd after a brief battle with lymphoma. Larry grew up in Coffeyville, KS and was involved in Track and Field and Cross Country from an early age. Running was his passion and during his two years at Coffeyville Community College he helped establish the Red Raven track dominance during the Dean Pryor years. Larry anchored the Sprint Medley Relay and Mile Relay resulting in record setting victories. In 1959 he was the National Champion in the 880 Yard Run and a four time All American. These successes earned him a Track and Field scholarship to Kansas State University (59-61) where he competed in Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track. While running at both schools, he formed lifelong friendships that he cherished up until his final days. At Kansas State, Larry was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and was involved in the Atlanta Alumni chapter for the past 40 years. He always looked forward to the monthly luncheons and annual Christmas party. After graduating from Kansas State, Larry moved to Atlanta, GA in 1964 to work for Connecticut General Life Insurance, now known as Cigna Healthcare where he met his wife of 49 years, Loise. Larry and Loise worked together at Cigna for a number of years and were affectionately known as Mr. & Mrs. Cigna. Larry and Loise have two children, Meredith Wagner Wright (Malcolm Wright) and Craig Wagner. He will be missed by his two grandchildren, Charlie Wright (9) and Lily Wright (7). Larry was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Wagner Simmons of Kansas City, MO. Upon Larry's 40th birthday, he decided that as an alternative to having a mid-life crisis, he would instead take up marathon running. He completed three Atlanta Marathons as well as the Marine Corp Marathon in Washington D.C. He ran the Peachtree Road Race numerous times as well as other local road races in Atlanta. In 2001, Larry helped establish the Dean Pryor Track Scholarship Fund at Coffeyville Community College along with his former Red Raven teammates. This scholarship has provided over 130 students the opportunity to attend college and will continue to do so for years to come. Upon retiring after 39 years at Cigna, Larry took up a new passion, cycling. He completed the Bike Ride Across the State of Kansas ride in 2009 and in 2012 and 2014 he participated in the Dubai, UAE 92 km race. He set a goal for his 76th birthday to bike 76 miles on the Silver Comet Trail in Atlanta which he completed and decided it was then time to move from his road bike to the stationary bike at the gym. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 10th at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd, NE, Atlanta 30305. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Coffeyville Community College (CCC) Dean Pryor Track Scholarship Fund/Larry Wagner. CCC Foundation, 400 West 11th Street, Coffeyville, KS 67337
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020