Services
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Webb


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Webb Obituary
WEBB, Larry Edward Larry Edward Webb, 53 of Gray, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Macon, he was the son of Mitzi Cribb and the late Hulan Webb. He is survived by his son, Travis Webb (Ashlee), mother, Mitzi Cribb; Brothers, Andy Webb; and Nathan Webb. Grandchildren, Joey Muckenfuss and Avery Webb. Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com. Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -