|
|
WEBB, Larry Edward Larry Edward Webb, 53 of Gray, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Macon, he was the son of Mitzi Cribb and the late Hulan Webb. He is survived by his son, Travis Webb (Ashlee), mother, Mitzi Cribb; Brothers, Andy Webb; and Nathan Webb. Grandchildren, Joey Muckenfuss and Avery Webb. Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com. Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2020