BOOTH, Laura Celebration of Life Services for Laura Denise Booth will be held TODAY, 11 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019, Dortch-Williamson Chapel. Pastor Korede Akindele officiating. Interment Holy Hills Memorial Park. She leaves to cherish his memories: Husband, Gary; Son, Cory; granddaughter, Stephany and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296, 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019