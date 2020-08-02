Laura Cheek

CHEEK (MAJOR), Laura Laura Major Cheek passed away July 29, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, GA on December 24, 1925, the daughter of William Henry Major and Emma Binns Major. Mrs. Cheek attended Clark Howell Elementary School and Atlanta Girls High School, and graduated from Mercer University in Macon, GA. She was a first and third-grade teacher for twenty-two years in the Atlanta school system and was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husbands, Peter Troy and Hugh Cheek, and grandson, Trevor Spann. Mrs. Cheek is survived by son, Thomas French and his wife, Tina, daughter, Carol Spann, grandchildren, Alexandra and Peter French and Megan Spann, stepdaughters, Judy Keith and Dorothy Volpe. A private graveside service will be held in Washington, GA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Second Ponce de Leon Church Children's Ministry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store