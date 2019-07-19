INGRAM, Laura Suzanne On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Laura Suzanne Ingram, passed away at the age of 50. Laura will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Peyton L. Van Gundy, and her sons Nicholas L. Van Gundy and Spencer N. Van Gundy, her father, Roger L. Ingram and her sisters, LaDonna Ingram and Natasha Ingram Hollis. Laura is preceded in death by her mother, Frances W. Rowan. Growing up in Apalachicola, Laura was loved by all and crowned Miss Florida Seafood Festival/Junior Miss in 1987. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Florida State University where she was an active member in the Kappa Delta Sorority. After spending two years in Yokohama, Japan, she settled in the Atlanta area where she became a very proud mother to her three children. Laura was most at home outdoors. She loved tractors, motorcycles, dirt bikes, and spending time on her farm in South Georgia. She was known for her diligent work ethic, quick wit, infectious smile, as well as her kind and compassionate spirit. A Celebration of Life for Laura will be held on July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. The family will be receiving visitors at 10:00 a.m. with a reception following the service. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019