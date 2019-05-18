LOCKRIDGE, Laura Jean Laura Jean Lockridge (64) of Sandy Springs passed away on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Dan Lockridge, her children Jean Lockridge, Charles Lockridge (M.K. Hughes), and Brad Lockridge (Kaela); her parents John Partington & Janet (Hobbs) Partington; her sister Catherine (Partington) Massey (Steve); her brothers John Partington (Cheryl), David Partington (Margie), and George Partington (Leigh); and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Abigail Rachel. Born September 24th, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, her family relocated to Georgia in 1967. After graduating from Forest Park High School, Laura attended the University of Georgia, receiving a Bachelor's of Science in Home Economics degree. She received an MBA in Finance from Georgia State University. Her career included work for Sherwin-Williams, Countrywide Mortgage, Wang Laboratories, and The Coca- Cola Company. She was an active volunteer with the Friends of North Springs Foundation in its support of North Springs High School. A loving woman upon whom others depended, adored, and admired, Laura was dear to family and friends. She is already missed. "The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away." The memorial service for Laura Jean Lockridge will be held on May 21 at 2:00 at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home in the Arlington Chapel, located at 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, with a reception immediately following. It is requested that guests wear blue, Laura's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Laura's name to Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain or another . Donations to Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain can be made at www.wellstar.org/givetohospice or sent to Wellstar Foundation 805 Sandy Plains Road Suite 100 Marietta, GA 30066. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2019