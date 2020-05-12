|
MORROW, Laura Alice Laura Alice Morrow, 69, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away May 6 at The Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease in Atlanta. She was pre-deceased by her parents, John Gordon Morrow, Jr. M.D., and Edith Clements Morrow, R.N., of Hahira, GA and by paternal grandparents, John Gordon Morrow, Sr. and Sara Giles Morrow of Hahira, GA and maternal grandparents Sydney L. Clements and Alice H. Clements of Charlottesville, VA. She was born June 11, 1950, in Valdosta, GA, and attended Hahira Elementary School, Hahira High School and graduated from Lowndes High School in 1968. She graduated magna cum laude from The University of Georgia, and received a master's degree in English (Chaucerian Studies) from the University of Oregon. She taught English at Lane Junior College, Eugene, OR, became the assistant state director for the Oregon Small Business Development Center and retired as an academic administrator from Portland State University. She relocated to Charlottesville, VA where she held several post-retirement positions. She moved to Atlanta in 2011 and resided there until her passing. She is survived by a brother, John Gordon Morrow III, M.D. (Margaret) of Brookhaven GA, by daughter Melissa W. West (Dan) and granddaughters Dalilah and Lillian West of Sherwood OR, son Jon E. Weaver (Kelly) of King City, OR, cousin Roy M. Clements, Jr. Charlottesville, VA, and several nieces and great-nieces. Due to quarantine issues related to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Hahira, GA. The family is grateful for the kind, gentle, personal and compassionate care she received from everyone at The Fountainview Center over the past 8 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to The Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease, 2631 N, Druid Hills Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329-3529.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2020