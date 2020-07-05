ROBINSON, Laura Anne Laura Anne Robinson of Atlanta passed away July 2, 2020 after a 6-year battle with breast cancer. Born September 26, 1969, she was a native of Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She lived in several Canadian provinces but spent many years in Calgary, Alberta. She was an RN in Calgary and at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, specializing in cardiac care. Laura was an avid golfer, who loved all things outdoors, including mountain biking, hiking and camping. She will be remembered for her quick wit, generosity and creativity. Laura is survived by her wife, Jackie Wardlaw of Atlanta; her father, Brian Robinson of Oakville, Ontario; her sister Sara Pereira, also of Oakville; and her sister Joy Robinson of Calgary. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen Robinson. We will hold a Celebration of Life as follows: Time: Jul 18, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98009161246
Meeting ID: 980 0916 1246 In lieu of flowers, please honor Laura's life and memory by going to afsp.donordrive.com/participant/Laura,
clicking the "Donate" button, and making a contribution to help save lives and bring hope. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory