Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
1150 Westview Dr.
Atlanta, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
WILLIS, Laura Ms. Laura Willis, age 99, entered into rest on December 15, 2019. Celebration of Life Saturday, December 21, 11 AM, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Westview Dr., Atlanta. Instate 10 AM. Rev. Phillip R. A. Spann, Senior Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on day of service. Family Visitation 3 6 PM, today at Murray Brothers, (404) 349 - 3000, mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 20, 2019
