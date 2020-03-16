|
|
TAMKIN, Laurel Laurel Tamkin, age 81, of Atlanta, died on March 15, 2020. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Theresa Milder; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and John Flagel; and grandchildren, Melissa and Megan Milder and Zachary, Connor, and Chase Flagel. Laurel was born in Vicksburg, MS and raised in Columbia, SC. She earned a Masters in Library Information Sciences from the University of South Carolina while working for the South Carolina Department of Corrections and retired after 25 years as a librarian in the women´s prison. Following retirement, she spent 15 years in San Diego, then moved to Atlanta for her final years. She loved her cats, reading, exercising, and socializing. Sign online guestbook: www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com. A memorial service will be held 1 PM, TODAY, March 16, at Congregation Etz Chaim, with Rabbi Daniel Dorsch officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2020