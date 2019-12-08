|
BROOME, Jr., Laurence Dec. 17, 1940 - Nov. 25, 2019 Born and raised in Augusta, GA, Larry lived his adult life in Atlanta where he practiced Pharmacy. He was a pharmacy owner as well as general manager of the pharmacy chain, Concord Drugs, in the latter years of his career. His Celebration of Life service will be held at HM Patterson- Spring Hill, 1020 Spring Street, Atlanta, Jan. 4, 2020 at 2 PM. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019