CRICHTON, Laurence E. Home Going Services for Mr. Laurence E. Crichton, age 91, will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 11 AM at First Lithonia 7th Day Adventist Church-3533 Ragsdale Rd, Lithonia, GA. His remains will lie in state from 10 AM to the hour of service. Visitation will be held TODAY, Saturday, January 11th from 1 PM - 5 PM at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur Ga. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens-6201 Hillandale Dr. Lithonia, GA. Please express your condolences here on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 11, 2020