Laurence Crichton Obituary
CRICHTON, Laurence E. Home Going Services for Mr. Laurence E. Crichton, age 91, will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 11 AM at First Lithonia 7th Day Adventist Church-3533 Ragsdale Rd, Lithonia, GA. His remains will lie in state from 10 AM to the hour of service. Visitation will be held TODAY, Saturday, January 11th from 1 PM - 5 PM at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur Ga. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens-6201 Hillandale Dr. Lithonia, GA. Please express your condolences here on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 11, 2020
