Laurence Hanson

HANSON, Laurence Carroll "Larry" Laurence Carroll "Larry" Hanson, age 77, of Savannah, GA, and formerly of Atlanta passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Mr. Hanson was born in Jamestown, NY on January 10, 1943, the son of the late Louise Eleanor Saxton Hanson and Willis Frederick Hanson. He was a 1966 graduate of the University of Cincinnati where he earned his Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering Degree. He continued his formal education at Georgia Tech where he earned his Masters of Aerospace Engineering Degree. During the 1950's and early 60's Larry worked on his uncle's farm and in 1962 served as a NASA Engineering Intern. In 1963 he began his career with Lockheed working in Aeronautical Engineering. After 25 years with Lockheed he continued his career with Gulfstream Aerospace working as an Aeronautical Engineer, Manager, and Director, retiring after 25 years of service. While at Gulfstream he played a major technical leadership role in Gulfstream winning the Collier Trophy for the GV aircraft. He also was the Chairman of the Loads and Dynamics Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee Harmonization Working Group, an organization with members from all major international aircraft airframe and engine manufacturers. He also was a member of the National Management Association and was a Certified Manager in the Institute of Certified Professional Managers. He was a parishioner of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. Mr. Hanson was preceded in death by his son, David M. Hanson. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marian S. Hanson and son, Robert L. Hanson. The family will be receiving friends from 4 PM - 6 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel. A Rosary will be held at 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10 AM, Friday, June 19, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, 222 E. Harris Street, Savannah, GA 31401. Burial will follow the funeral mass at Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in memory of Laurence Carroll Hanson to Social Apostolate, P.O. Box 8703, Savannah, GA 31412.



