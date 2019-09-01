Services
BALMES, Laurie Laurie Ann Balmes (67) of Atlanta, passed away August 26th, 2019. Originally from Long Island, NY, Laurie was born to Gino and Lorraine Bardi. Laurie loved all things art and was an award winning oil painter. She was an avid tennis player, gardener, and lover of the beach. She loved to travel the world and she adored spending time with her friends and family. She had an incredible sense of humor and a fashionable eye. Laurie will be missed by many. Survivors include her loving partner, Peter Capobianco, her children: Jaclyn Maxwell (Chris) and Samantha Balmes; her brother Robert Bardi (Elizabeth); and her grandchildren: Harrison Maxwell, Mark Maxwell and Everly Maxwell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The . A memorial mass will be held in her honor at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1350 Hearst Drive NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319 on Friday, September 6th, 2019 at 11 AM. Please express condolences at www.fischerfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019
