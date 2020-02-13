|
MILLER, Laurie Lila Kesavi Laurie Lila Kesavi Miller died unexpectedly on Feb. 5, 2020. She was born June 25, 1956 to Jenn and Bill Miller in Atlanta. She grew up in Decatur, and graduated from Druid Hills High School and UGA. Kesavi was a creative, kind, witty and spiritual woman who always shared her opinion. She loved all animals, especially Mittens and Alvin. Family, including Jean, Carol, Bill, Silas, Connor, Len, Karen, Margaret and Rasanath as well as many friends will cherish her memory always. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.angelsrescue.org or www.oakhurstrecovery.org. Memorial service Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 AM, at Virginia-Highland Church, 743 Virginia, Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020