RUTLAND, Lavesta Celebration of Life Service for Lavesta Pearson Rutland will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 AM, at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Lavesta was preceded in death by parents Nathan and Bessie Pearson and husband Dr. Stanley Edward Rutland, Sr.; sisters, Cecil Eloise Hill (John Mack); Mildred Cummings (Don), Mamie Jordan (Lewis), Bernice Spearman; brothers, Dr. Huey Pearson (Joyce), Virgil Pearson (Dorothy), Nathan Ethridge Pearson (Dorothy). To cherish her legacy, Lavesta leaves sons Stanley Edward, II (Linda Giuliano), Kenneth Pearson, Sr. (Helen), Alfred Wardell (Carolyne); special daughter, Connie Dallas (James); brother Alfred Orlando Pearson (Thomasenor) ; sister-in-law Dorothy Pearson (Virgil); grandchildren, Amber Jangha (Kweku), Heather Brown (Elliott), Crystal Jade Rutland, Kimberly West (Konata), John Elijah Rutland (Jennifer), Kenneth "K.P." Rutland, II (Natasha), Alicia Rutland, Ashley Rutland, Kevin Rutland (Sydnea), Paul Rutland; great-grandchildren Jordan, Kamali, Malik, India, Isabelle, Sarah, Kenneth, III, Khloe, Malcolm, Olivia, Kaden, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. On Friday, public viewing will held from 9 AM - 9 PM, with family visitation from 6 - 7 PM. Links Memorial Service at 7 PM. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony at 7:30 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349 - 3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020