Lavette USHER Obituary
USHER, Lavette H. Celebration of Life Service for Mother Lavette H. Usher of Decatur, GA will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 12 noon at Peace Baptist Church, 4000 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA, Rev. Tyrone E. Barnette, pastor. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her two sons Ronald Howard and Clayburn Hattney (Annanethia "Peaches"). Viewing TODAY 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel 404-758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019
