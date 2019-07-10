|
|
BREWSTER, Lavronia Celebration of Life for Mrs. Lavronia Brewster will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, 1PM at Union Grove Baptist Church, Union City, Ga. Rev. John Menefee, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories Terry Wilson (Katrina), Jimmy Beasley (Dean), Evonne and Shelia Smith; 6 grandchilden and 23 great grandchildren and a host of other relative and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 6310 Koweta Rd Fairburn, Ga at 12 NOON. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC., 404-768-2993.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 10, 2019