|
|
ASH'SHAHEED, Lawana Funeral Service for Mrs. Lawana Ash'Shaheed of Stockbridge, GA will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 1 PM at Golden Memorial United Methodist Church 6903 James D. Simpson Avenue Douglasville, GA 30134 with Senior Pastor Dr. Gregory Williams, officiating. Interment Hillandale Memorial Park. Visitation TODAY from 6-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA. 30013 (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020