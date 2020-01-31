Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawanda Ash'Shaheed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawanda Ash'Shaheed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawanda Ash'Shaheed Obituary
ASH'SHAHEED, Lawana Funeral Service for Mrs. Lawana Ash'Shaheed of Stockbridge, GA will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 1 PM at Golden Memorial United Methodist Church 6903 James D. Simpson Avenue Douglasville, GA 30134 with Senior Pastor Dr. Gregory Williams, officiating. Interment Hillandale Memorial Park. Visitation TODAY from 6-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA. 30013 (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -