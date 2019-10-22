Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Lawrence Bottoms Jr. Obituary
BOTTOMS, Jr., Lawrence W. Mr. Lawrence W. Bottoms , Jr. of Atlanta, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019. Family visitation will be held on Thurs., Oct. 24, from 4 PM till 7 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW; Atlanta, GA 30331. He is survived by wife Celestine Bray Bottoms; sons Derek W. (Keisha) Bottoms and Darian W. ( Karrie) Bottoms; grandchildren Lance, Langston, Lennox and Lincoln Bottoms ; siblings Jean B. Perry, Letrcia B. Alfred; brother-in-law James A. Batts, nieces , nephews ,cousins and other friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Janice B. Batts. 404-349-3000. mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 22, 2019
