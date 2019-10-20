|
COOPER, Jr., Lawrence Carl COOPER, Lawrence Carl Jr of Atlanta, 84, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. Larry was the first child of Lawrence Carl Cooper and Bobbie Ferrell Cooper. Larry is survived by his three younger brothers, James Arthur, Tommy, and Wayne, his daughter Catherine, his beloved grandchildren, Wayne and Will Witherow and Calvin and Carter Abdallah, and his cherished long-term girlfriend, Elizabeth Melson. Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his former wife Gladney and his daughter CaroLen.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019