GAZZOLA, Lawrence Joseph Lawrence J. Gazzola, "Larry", passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and ultimately, pancreatic cancer. He left this life surrounded by his loving family to be with the Lord. It is, by no means, an exaggeration to say that in his 86 years, Larry lived the American dream. He was born in Chicago, IL, to Italian immigrant parents, Giacomo and Genevieve, who came through Ellis Island with little more than a desire for a better life and a strong love of family. Growing up in Chicago, he had many dreams including a walk-on tryout with the Chicago Cubs, but his ultimate dream was to fly jets. In 1954, he joined the U.S. Air Force as an Aviation Cadet and began his pilot training receiving his commission a year later. In 1960, he met and married the love of his life, Agnes "Aggie" Phillips and together, with their three girls, they served their country as an Air Force family for 20 years with duty stations in Ramstein Germany, Michigan and Florida. Flying fighter jets was much more than a job for Larry. It was his passion. He loved to reminisce with his fellow pilots about missions flown in the A-1 Skyraider and the Dart F-106. During his military career he achieved the rank of Major and served in both the Korean Peacekeeping campaign and the Vietnam war. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross twice and the Air Medal six times for acts of valor. During the Vietnam war, he also managed to obtain a Master's degree from University of Maryland in Management. Following his retirement from the military, Larry, Aggie and the girls put down roots Conyers, GA. Everyone who knew him, knew that Larry loved a good joke. You could always tell when he was going to tell you a joke by the twinkle in his eye and he had a joke for every occasion. Larry was an avid ballroom dancer, and was a fan of big band music. He was also a very competitive bridge player. After Aggie died in 1996, Larry found love again and married Deloris "Dee" Downs. He and Dee enjoyed 17 years of trips to the beach, dancing, visiting with friends and playing bridge. Larry was a pillar of his community, having lived in Conyers for more than 45 years, where he still has many dear friends. He was a devout Catholic and founding member of St Pius X Catholic Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Two years ago, Larry and Dee moved to Somerby Senior Living in Sandy Springs where he was loved by everyone. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, a brave war hero, a dear friend, inspiration, role model, and mentor to many. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Aggie Gazzola, his oldest daughter, Meg Gazzola Jeffrey, his sister, Irene Clausen, his brothers Louie and Gene Gazzola and their wives and his parents. Larry is survived by his wife, Delores Downs Gazzola, his daughters and son-in-laws, Jennifer and Todd Parker, Liz and Dave Brazeau, Charlie Jeffery, and grandchildren Jake, Eden and Meghan Brazeau. He is also survived by his sister Mary Calcago, his beloved Gazzola family, his nephew Phil Barger and his stepdaughters Dana Downs and Lee Downs Hebee and husband Bill Hebbe, and step-grandchildren Ella Grace Downs and Amanda Downs. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers, GA on March 20. Visitation will be from 9 AM - 11 AM, with a Mass at 11 AM, followed by lunch in the church hall. On Saturday morning, friends of Larry are invited to join his family for breakfast at Betty's Country Kitchen in Conyers from 8 AM - 9:30 AM, his favorite diner. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of Larry's favorite charities .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020