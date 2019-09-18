|
HALL, Lawrence Wilton "Larry" July 31, 1959 Sept. 7, 2019 Lawrence (Larry) Wilton Hall, passed on peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Survived by his loving wife, Rachel. Larry was immensely proud of and survived by his three sons and two stepdaughters. Stephen (Tasha), Cameron (Alicia), Brendan (Melissa), Jordan (Aaron) Edmondson and Lindsay Blankenship. He was adorned with 4 grandchildren (Knightly, Heartly, Lyla and Ryder). He is also survived by his mother, Marjorie S. Hall, brother Tom Hall (Cathy), sisters Donna Bradford (Glenn) and Peggy Rauch (Marty) and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was born in Staten Island, NY, to Stephen SJ and Marjorie S. Hall. The 77th baby of the 7th month he was blessed from the start. Larry received his Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York in 1981. He began his career in 1982 as Director of ITT with The Sheraton Corporation and his career flourished to hold positions as President of Aeronomics, COO of Talus Solutions, President & CEO of Prosero; Hotel Booking Solutions Incorporated; PAR Springer- Miller Systems & CEO of Koridor Hospitality & Pure Wellness. Larry lived life with an uncommon zeal and had many passions. His ultimate goal was to leave the world a better place and spending time with family and friends brought him the most joy. He was larger than life, the consummate entrepreneur, continual learner, and adventurer exploring the world and always in pursuit of the next challenge. He loved to mentor, build and grow businesses, cycle, ride his motorcycle, hang glide (flight), and listen to music. He had great friendships that spanned the globe and those who knew him loved his storytelling and welcomed his sagely advice. He also loved to cook, eat delicious meals, drink good wine, entertain, and spend time with his new bride, Rachel. He had a quick wit, an infectious smile, unbending integrity with a generous and compassionate spirit! Over the past decade, road cycling was a very important part of Larry's life and he participated in races and charity rides all over the country. Contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Challenged Athletes Foundation - CAF Website as a Tribute. The CAF runs many fundraising events throughout the year and is well known for the annual Million Dollar Challenge. The MDC is a sponsored 7-day bike ride from San Francisco to San Diego with a team of 100 riders. In 2015, Larry joined the peloton and rode the 620 miles down California's "hilly" coast and the team raised $1.6 million for challenged athletes all over the world. A Celebration of His Life will be held in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Details will be posted on SandySpringsChapel.com when arrangements are completed. Please feel free to leave condolences on the Sandy Springs Chapel website in the Obituary section.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 18, 2019