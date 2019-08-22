Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Lilburn, GA
Lawrence Hogan Obituary
HOGAN, Lawrence James Lawrence James Hogan (Larry), 71, passed away Monday , August 19, 2019 in Lawrenceville, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rebecca Canup Hogan. He is survived by his 3 daughters and their families: Elizabeth and George Fragulis, EllaKate, Anastasia, and Felicity Fragulis; Kathleen and Avery Clay, Caroline and Benjamin Clay; and MaryEllen Hogan. He is the son of the late James Joseph Hogan and Mary Agnes Hynes of Chicago, IL and survived by his siblings, Mary Lea Heroux and James Joseph (JJ) Hogan. Larry was born and "bravely" raised on the south side of Chicago. He attended Visitation Catholic Church and School, Mount Carmel Boys School, and Xavier University, before moving to Atlanta in 1971 where he completed his J.D. at Atlanta Law School. He practiced as a trial lawyer for 32 years, retiring as partner with Mabry & McClelland in 2006. Larry's great joys were his beloved "bride," his family, close friends, and UGA tennis and football. The light of his life was his 5 grandchildren, who he was blessed to nurture over the last 8 years. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, from 5-7 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel 770-564-2726. The funeral mass will be held Monday, August 26, at 11 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lilburn. In lieu of flowers, Larry wished his memory honored with donations to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019
