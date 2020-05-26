|
LUONGO, Lawrence Richard Lawrence Richard Luongo was blessed to pass away peacefully on 5/22/2020 at Piedmont Henry Hospital. He is survived by his wife Norma, son Richard Luongo, daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Billy Collins, stepdaughter Kristy Page, stepson Garry Sparrow, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was an Air Force veteran and proudly served as a Forest Park police officer for 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be dearly missed, always remembered and truly loved. Graveside Services will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens-722 Conley Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297 on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Please express your condolences at www.dortchwilliamson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2020