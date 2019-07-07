MONTGOMERY, Jr., Lawrence Lawrence John Montgomery Jr., 91, passed away Friday, June 28 in Atlanta, Georgia. Lawrence was born March 25, 1928 in Montgomery, Alabama. He graduated from Georgia Military Academy and studied mechanical engineering at Auburn University where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. Lawrence married Carolyn Perry on June 25, 1948. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was an officer in the Army Corps of Engineer, rising to the rank of Captain. He particularly enjoyed developing and teaching courses on explosives and demolition. Lawrence spent the majority of his professional career with Lockheed Aircraft Corporation retiring in 1987 with 36 years of service. He began his career managing procurements and subcontracts for aircraft systems on the C-130, C-141, and C-5A. The last ten years as Director of International Finance, Industrial Compensation/Offset, Countertrade and Barter involved extensive worldwide travel which he took full advantage of learning new cultures and meeting new people. Lawrence was a member of Saint James United Methodist Church in Atlanta for 61 years. He served actively on a wide variety of committees and loved his church family dearly. He took great pride in its growth from the auditorium of McClatchey School to its present location. Lawrence founded the Montgomery Family Foundation in 1989 and established a legacy of educational opportunities for financially challenged students. His Foundation continues to expand student opportunities at institutions including Georgia Tech, Auburn University, University of Nebraska, and Berry College. Lawrence's special interest was wooden boat repair and ownership. His Matthews yacht "Carolyn" was a long term joy. He spent weekly 'boat' days caring for the boat and enjoying being on the water. Lawrence is survived by one child, Lawrence John Montgomery III and his wife Mary: two grandchildren, Elizabeth (Mike) and Christine (Andrew); and five great grandchildren, Sarah, Catherine, Andrew, Kylie, and Austin; brother Kenneth (Irene) and sister Leila. He is predeceased by his wife of sixty years, Carolyn and sister Connie Dula. Lawrence's life will be celebrated at Saint James United Methodist on Thursday, July 11 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly request donations be made to Saint James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30342. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019