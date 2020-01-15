|
|
NICHOLS, III, Lawrence Drake "Larry" Lawrence "Larry" Drake Nicholls, III, age 67, of Duluth, GA passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 5 PM 8 PM, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory in Peachtree Corners, GA. Larry was a Marist High School alumnus and worked for Sears for over 30 years. He enjoyed water activities such as; wind surfing, scuba diving and water skiing in the Caribbean, especially in Bonaire. Among all his interest's, Larry loved rugby and football. He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Drake Nicholls, Jr. and mother, Marcella Vaclavick. He is survived by his brother, Scott Nicholls, sister, Cindy Gough (Jim), nephews, Stewart Gough, Matt Gough and Drake Nicholls, nieces, Katherine Gough and Marina Nicholls. The Family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the www.kidney.org or the Ocean Conservancy www.oceanconservancy.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020