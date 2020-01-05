|
KLAMON, Lawrence P. "Larry" Lawrence (Larry) P. Klamon passed away on December 27, 2019, at age 82 from a rare blood cancer. He is survived by his wife and life companion Ann Estes Klamon whom he dearly loved, two sons Stephen and Jay (Devan); his daughter Karen Walters and 7 grandchildren. These are quadruplets-Kimberly, Carolyn (Keith), Nicholas, and Stephen, and granddaughters Taylor and Jordan Walters and Esme Klamon. He is also survived by his brothers William and Donald and his niece Larissa Kopytoff and great-nephew Felix. Larry was a lawyer and business executive. He was born in St. Louis on March 17, 1937. He attended Washington University in St. Louis where he graduated with honors and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and ODK. He then attended Yale Law School where he was a member of the Yale Law Review and the Order of the Coif. After graduating in 1961 he served in the Defense Department on the staff of Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara and then became an associate of the New York law firm of Cravath, Swaine, and Moore. In 1967 he joined Fuqua Industries, Inc. in Atlanta as Vice President and General Counsel. He subsequently became Chief Financial Officer in 1981 and became President and Chief Operating Officer. In 1988 he became Chief Executive Officer succeeding JB Fuqua. After leaving Fuqua Industries in 1991 he joined the Atlanta Law Firm of Alston & Bird as Senior Counsel. After 4 years of practicing law he rejoined the corporate world as President and Chief Executive Officer of Fuqua Enterprises, Inc. Following the sale of that company in 1997 he retired. He and Ann traveled widely to numerous countries and greatly enjoyed spending time in their house in Highlands, North Carolina. Larry was a member of the Highlands Country Club and the Cherokee Town and Country Club. During his retirement he was engaged with numerous civic, educational, and health organizations. This included serving as Chair of the Dean's Counsel for the Rollins School of the Public Health at Emory University, President of the Rotary Club of Atlanta, Vice Chair of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and Board Member of the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation among others. There will be a celebration of Larry's Life at Cherokee Town Club, 155 West Paces Ferry Road on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon. Those who wish may make contributions to the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020