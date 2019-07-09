PRITCHARD, Lawrence Scott Lawrence Scott Pritchard, 64, lovingly known as Larry, passed away on July 1, 2019, at his home in Cartersville. Born on May 24, 1955, in Rome, Georgia, he was the only child of Hugh and Scott "Scottie" Austin Pritchard, who preceded him in death. He is survived by a number of cousins, his three beloved poodles (Henri, Louis, and Houston), as well as a multitude of close friends and employees who cherish his memory. Larry attended the Cartersville City Schools. He went on to graduate from the Darlington School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Georgia State University. Following his college graduation, Larry began working with his parents at Auto Parts Company, the business founded by them in 1945. Larry eventually took over the leadership of the company, expanded its operations and locations, and, at the time of his death, was President and Chief Executive Officer. Larry developed personal relationships with his employees, taking time to joke and interact with them on a daily basis. He had both a vision for the company and a heart for the people it employed. Always a fixture in Cartersville, Larry also maintained a home in Atlanta for a number of years and developed a large circle of friends there. In Cartersville, he was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension where he served on the Building Committee and supported a multitude of other ministries, especially the Red Door Food Pantry. Larry also served on the Board of Directors of the Aids Alliance of Northwest Georgia for many years. He was generous with his time and resources in myriad ways. For those who knew and adored Larry, his boundless generosity and love of life leave a legacy that will continue forever. His parents instilled a love of travel in him that became a life-long passion, often traveling with friends to New Orleans, Australia, Paris, and Jamaica. Larry enriched the lives of many, often without wanting or receiving any personal credit. The world is a better place because of his life and work. An Episcopal funeral service will be held at Cartersville First Presbyterian Church located at 183 West Main Street, Cartersville, Georgia on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 am with the Very Reverend Mary Kahrs Erickson and the Reverend Michael E. Carlisle officiating. Pallbearers will be Cortney Hultman, Brian Munson, Bill Stewart, Barry Taylor, H. Dean Hall, Mark Omar, and Robert Kakos. Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Auto Parts Company. A reception will follow at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. Interment at East View Cemetery, Rome, will take place after the reception. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Church of the Ascension's Building Fund or Food Pantry (205 West Cherokee Avenue, Cartersville, Georgia 30120), the Darlington School (1014 Cave Spring Road, Rome, Georgia 30161) or Georgia Poodle Rescue (12,850 Highway 9 North, #600-230, Alpharetta, Georgia). Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive is honored to serve the family in this difficult time. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 9, 2019