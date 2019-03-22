AKIN, III, Lawrence Randall (Dec 23, 1928 March 20, 2019) An Atlanta native, after graduating from Decatur Boys High, "Duke" attended the Citadel for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Upon completion of his service, he attended UGA where he was a brother of Alpha Tau Omega. GOOOO DAWGS! He married the love of his life and childhood neighbor, Laura Dell Parkerson in 1951. He was the first President of the Georgia Mortgage Bankers Association. Later, he became a Real Estate Developer and Appraiser with his two oldest sons under his company, L. R. Akin & Associates. He retired at age 90. He was a member of St. John UMC, but felt a special connection to Akin Memorial UMC in Mt. Pleasant, GA, built by his grandfather, Lawrence Randall Akin II in 1892 with wood from his lumber mill. He visited every chance he could, staying at the King and Prince, and dining at Bennie's Red Barn. Most of all, he loved family and enjoyed taking them to the beach and attending their sporting events and recitals. He was predeceased in death by his oldest son, Lawrence Randall Akin IV (Louise Akin Cunningham), his mother, Virginia Beach Akin, his father, Elbert Dowman Akin, and his brother, Thomas Norwood Akin. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Laura Dell Akin, his sons, John Elbert Akin (Susan) and Charles Thomas Akin (Joeleen), his daughter, Laura Ann Stanford (Bruce), grandsons: Michael Lawrence Akin (Erica), David Randall Akin (Sarah), Ronald Powell Kirkpatrick, Stephen Lawrence Kirkpatrick (Katherine), Chares Ryan Akin, granddaughters: Emily Akin Chandler (Grant), LauraClara Kirkpatrick Thompson (Seth), and Barbara Dell (Bobbie) Akin. Great-grandchildren include Daniel Akin, Kirsten Akin, Virginia Dell Kirkpatrick, and Emma Grace Chandler. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 4-6pm Patterson Funeral Home in Sandy Springs. Service is Monday 2pm at St John UMC , 550 Mt Paran Rd. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Akin Memorial UMC, 160 Sansavilla Road Mt Pleasant, Georgia 31545 or the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary