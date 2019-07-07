Services
Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
135 Senoia Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
(770) 631-9171
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
135 Senoia Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
135 Senoia Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, GA
THREADGILL, Lawrence Lawrence Lee "Larry" Threadgill, 64, of Fairburn, died July 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Jimmy Threadgill and Gomary Johnson. Larry was in the U. S. Army from July, 1974 to April, 1989 and served in many capacities. He retired from Griffin Pipe, Burlington, NJ as a kiln operator. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, William Threadgill, James Threadgill, Owen and Samuel Threadgill. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Threadgill; daughter, Kristine Delgado; granddaughter, Mariah Delgado; great grandsons, Jazmire and Jace Hatcher; sisters, Sarah Meeks, Ewing, NJ; Danny Threadgill, Trenton, NJ; Brenda, Annie Laura, and Armendear Threadgill, all of Alabama; brothers, Jack Threadgill and wife Flora of Enterprise, AL; Robert Threadgill, Trenton, NJ; sister-in-law, Delores Threadgill of Trenton, NJ; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, July 9 in the chapel of Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00am-1:00pm. Interment services will be at 1:00pm on Wednesday, July 10 in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL. Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home & Crematory, Peachtree City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019
