Lawrence Walker, "Larry", 82, of Atlanta, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed into the Lord's arms on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born October 29, 1936 in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Milbern Lee and Sallie Heflin Walker. Larry graduated from Decatur High School in 1954 and from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1958. Upon graduation he was immediately commissioned into the United States Navy where he served on the USS Independence during sea trials and assisted in the commissioning ceremony. After honorable discharge from the Navy, Larry joined his father-in-law in commercial building with J.H. Campbell Construction Company. In 1997 he joined his son, Scott, at Project Builders and together they built several notable projects at First Baptist Atlanta and InTouch Ministries. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Atlanta, where he served as a trustee and as chairman of the deacons for 27 consecutive years. Larry was also a member and past president of East DeKalb Rotary Club, now known as Stone Mountain Rotary Club, where he served with 28 years of perfect attendance. After graduating from Georgia Tech in 1958 he married Elizabeth "Betty" Walker. The couple was most proud of their nearly 60-year loving marriage, their three sons: Steven Lawrence Walker and his wife, Karen, Scott Campbell Walker and his wife, Susan, David Joseph Walker and his wife, Susan; and seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Anna, Benjamin, John, Nancy Kate, Sallie, and Reese. His sons are eternally grateful that, from the time they were small children, he led family devotions that instilled in them his deep faith. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Goddard; and many more loving family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Lake Rabun and went on several Alaskan cruises with friends and family. The family has many fond memories of traveling and supporting Larry as he showed Tennessee Walking horses around the Southeast. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Walker. The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Atlanta Sunday, March 10, with services to begin at 3:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers are asked to send contributions to InTouch Ministries and First Baptist Atlanta. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 9, 2019