WEAVER, Lawrence Singleton Mr. Lawrence Singleton Weaver, of Atlanta, passed away April 19, 2020. One of Atlanta's premier musicians departed this life on April 19, 2020, a victim of COVID-19. His extraordinary talent and loving spirit will be missed, but long remembered. Well known throughout Atlanta and beyond, he excelled as pianist, organist, tenor soloist, vocal coach and choral director. For many years, he performed as a lead soloist with the Fletcher Wolfe Choral, which enabled him to be heard throughout Europe. Mr. Weaver also served as the Assistant Director of the internationally acclaimed Atlanta Boy Choir under the direction of Fletcher Wolfe. Last year he was honored by The Atlanta African American Music Society for his many accomplishments. He is survived by a daughter, Lari Anne Weaver, two grandsons and numerous relatives and friends. He will join his wife Ann in interment at Lincoln Cemetery. A loving musical tribute is being planned for the near future.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020