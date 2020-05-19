Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Weaver Obituary
WEAVER, Lawrence Singleton Mr. Lawrence Singleton Weaver, of Atlanta, passed away April 19, 2020. One of Atlanta's premier musicians departed this life on April 19, 2020, a victim of COVID-19. His extraordinary talent and loving spirit will be missed, but long remembered. Well known throughout Atlanta and beyond, he excelled as pianist, organist, tenor soloist, vocal coach and choral director. For many years, he performed as a lead soloist with the Fletcher Wolfe Choral, which enabled him to be heard throughout Europe. Mr. Weaver also served as the Assistant Director of the internationally acclaimed Atlanta Boy Choir under the direction of Fletcher Wolfe. Last year he was honored by The Atlanta African American Music Society for his many accomplishments. He is survived by a daughter, Lari Anne Weaver, two grandsons and numerous relatives and friends. He will join his wife Ann in interment at Lincoln Cemetery. A loving musical tribute is being planned for the near future.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -