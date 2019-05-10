YATES, Lawrence "Larry" Lawrence "Larry" Yates, age 73, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Christine Yates; daughters, Catherine Mary (Paul) Stemper and Jennifer (John) Martin; grandson, Nate Martin; and brother, Louis Yates. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Yates. Larry retired from 3M after 42 years of service. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. In his spare time, you could always find Larry on the golf course enjoying what he loved the most besides his family. A memorial mass honoring the life of Larry will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13th from 4pm-8pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Lawrence Church 319 Grayson Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019