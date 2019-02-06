FIELDS, IV, Lawson A. With heavy hearts, the family of Lawson A Fields IV, announce his passing on February 2, 2019. Lawson was born at home on March 29,1933 in Brookhaven where he and his family continued to live for many years. The firstborn son of Lawson A Fields III and Louise Glass Fields, he was the brother to three siblings, each who survive him. Lawson was an athlete at Chamblee HS who went on to play football and baseball in college as well as in the US Navy. He graduated from West GA College with an undergraduate degree and from UGA with his masters. He spent many happy years as an educator and then owned his own pool company, working in the industry many years thereafter. Lawson was married to Helen Malcolm Fields for 63 years. He is survived by Helen and his five children and their spouses, Joy (Jim), Louise (Martin), Diane (Andy), Bill, Chuck (Adele), plus eight grandchildren, and seven great grand children. Sadly, Lawson suffered from dementia for many years, yet he retained his loving, good nature until the end. We are thankful for the time we had with him and for the man he was. There will be a private service Saturday February 9 for immediate family, followed by open house from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Helen's home for relatives and friends. A gravesite committal service is March 2, 2pm at Peachtree Memorial Park in Norcross. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary