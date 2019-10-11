|
|
COHEN, Leah Elyse We are heartbroken to share that Leah Elyse Cohen, 18, peacefully left us Wednesday October 9 after a nearly 3 year battle with brain cancer. Leah's loves include her family, friends and dog, Lucy. She also enjoyed music, musical theater, shopping, her Temple, Jewish summer camp, and movies. "How I Met your Mother," "The Office" and anything related to "The Bachelor." Leah was a natural leader and took on many responsibilities within her different communities. She loved to sing and perform. After her cancer diagnosis at age 15, Leah chose to transfer to a smaller school where she only knew a handful of people. Just weeks into junior year at her new school, Leah spoke at an assembly in front of the entire student body, "My purpose in sharing my story isn't to make you feel bad for me; I just want you guys to know what's going on. I just want to have a normal relationship with you guys. Before this I didn't know how to talk to someone with cancer. I would get nervous and didn't know what to say. Honestly I'm open to anything. Don't be afraid to ask me questions, just be yourself." This is Leah's way. She took on each day with great spirit, openness and vigor and even as she slowly started losing abilities to perform everyday tasks, she hardly ever complained. Leah graduated from high school and was accepted into several colleges. As her condition worsened over her final several months, she knew she would not be able to attend. Still, she rarely complained. Somehow she had the inner strength to show genuine enthusiasm for her friends as they moved on to their next chapters. Leah was filled with love and generosity. We have lost a truly amazing person. Leah leaves behind her younger brother, Sam; parents, Terri and Seth Cohen; grandparents, Mickie and Burt Cohen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also leaving tremendous friends, who lifted Leah and all of us during our most difficult times. Donations can be made in Leah's honor to: CureSearch: https://curesearch.org/Fundraise (Team Leah will hike the ultimate hike again this spring) or Ian's Friends Foundation: http://www.iansfriendsfoundation.com or Cure Childhood Cancer: https://curechildhoodcancer.org/donate. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019