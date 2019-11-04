|
JANUS, Leah S. Leah Janus, age 104, of Verona, NJ and formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away October 31st. Mrs. Janus moved to Verona in 2007 to be closer to her oldest son and daughter and their families. She was a devoted member of Congregation Agudath Israel. Before that, she lived in Atlanta where she and her husband Sidney raised their three children. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1985 at Ahavath Achim Synagogue. In Atlanta, Leah was the head buyer for children's clothing at the local Macy's affilitate, Davison Paxon. She left that job to devote her energy to raising her young family. But, she had energy to spare and became active in her synagogue and in many other organizations. She was active in the Conference of Christians and Jews, was a founding member of the Brandeis University Women's Committee and held leadership roles in the Zionist Organization of America, Hadassah and the National Council of Jewish Women. For several years she served as President of the Overseas Education Fund of the League of Women Voters, as well as of her local Chapter. In the two years before she left Atlanta to move to New Jersey, she was selected to serve on the Ethics Committee of the City of Atlanta. Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. For shiva and other details, please call (877) APTERNJ or email to [email protected] Arrangements are by J.L. Apter Memorial Chapels of Cedar Grove
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 4, 2019