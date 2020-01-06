|
|
TIBOR, Leah Kardashian Leah Kardashian Tibor, age 100, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Leah was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, eventually moving to Wellesley, MA and retiring to Savannah GA. She was happily married for 64 years to the late Robert P. Tibor. She is also pre-deceased by her parents Varus & Nuvart Kardashian and siblings Aaron Kardashian, Moses Kardashian, Vivian Eagan, Daniel Kardashian, and her daughter Cheryl Jean Dugal. She is survived by siblings Samuel Kardashian and Ester Katchikian, her son Robert Tibor & wife Christine of Suwanee GA & Framingham MA, son-in-Law Dr. James Dugal and his wife Nancy of Suwanee GA. She leaves 7 grandchildren and their spouses: Dr. William Dugal and his wife Rebecca; James Dugal and his wife Rebecca all of Savannah, GA; Robert P. Tibor and Carina Wine of Burbank CA; Kimberly and Jeffery Pine of Newport RI; Daniel and Natasha Tibor of Westborough, MA; Heather and Terry Greymont of Millis, MA; and Maggie and David Steakley of Kings Beach, CA. In addition, she leaves 5 Great Great Grandchildren: Jackson Tibor, Parker and Harrison Greymont, and James and Braydon Pine. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews including her loving nieces Tamara Kardashian Matosian and Barbara Jenkins of CA. She began her life working for the family business. During WWII she was an aircraft spotter and location tracker for the Army Air Corps. She was a loving wife and mother and an avid bowler and golfer. She established many unbreakable friendships which continued to the end of her life. Leah was an inspirational matriarch of her family. She will be remembered for her indefatigable spirit, whether she was cooking Armenian specialties for a crowd, telling stories from her century of life experiences, or dancing the night away at 100 years old at her grandson's wedding. Leah will forever be remembered, loved, and missed. Special thanks to her caregivers Pollie, Beatrice, and Julie as well as the staff at STAT Medical Care. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 10:30 AM at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 11045 Parsons Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097-1769. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 10:15 on January 9. Interment at Peachtree Memorial Park will follow the services. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to a . Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the directions of Bill Head Funeral Homes, Duluth GA. (770)476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 6, 2020