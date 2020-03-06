Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
WATERS, Jr., Leamond Funeral service for Mr. Leamond H. Waters, Jr. will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 AM, at Flipper Temple AME Church, 580 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd. SW (formerly Fair St.) with Rev., Dr. Gregory V. Eason, Senior Pastor, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Mr. Waters will be placed in state at the church at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404-522-8454; www.carlmwilliams.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2020
