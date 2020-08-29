1/1
LeAnn Strom
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STROM (PAYNE), LeAnn Ms. LeAnn Strom, 78, passed away on August 24, 2020 at her home in Lilburn, GA. LeAnn was born on September 4, 1941 in Rome, GA, the daughter of the late Albert Sydney Payne and Emily Clement Payne. LeAnn grew up in Rome, GA where her mother was an English teacher and her father was a postman. LeAnn graduated from Model High School and attended Oglethorpe University where she made lifelong friends. While raising 4 children, she continued her education and obtained her degree from Oglethorpe University. She worked for many years in social services, protecting children. LeAnn was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, reading and cooking. She loved studying ancestry and traveling with family, especially to the UK and to various Highland Games. LeAnn was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, William L Payne. LeAnn was greatly loved and is survived by her four children, son, Tony Strom (Cindy) of Rome, GA, son, Greg Strom of Tucker, GA, daughter, Lynn Murrell (Todd) of Lilburn, GA, daughter, Trina Sims (Greg) of Maysville, GA, sister-in-law, Claudia Payne of Rome, GA, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at Rush Chapel United Methodists Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved