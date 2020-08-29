STROM (PAYNE), LeAnn Ms. LeAnn Strom, 78, passed away on August 24, 2020 at her home in Lilburn, GA. LeAnn was born on September 4, 1941 in Rome, GA, the daughter of the late Albert Sydney Payne and Emily Clement Payne. LeAnn grew up in Rome, GA where her mother was an English teacher and her father was a postman. LeAnn graduated from Model High School and attended Oglethorpe University where she made lifelong friends. While raising 4 children, she continued her education and obtained her degree from Oglethorpe University. She worked for many years in social services, protecting children. LeAnn was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, reading and cooking. She loved studying ancestry and traveling with family, especially to the UK and to various Highland Games. LeAnn was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, William L Payne. LeAnn was greatly loved and is survived by her four children, son, Tony Strom (Cindy) of Rome, GA, son, Greg Strom of Tucker, GA, daughter, Lynn Murrell (Todd) of Lilburn, GA, daughter, Trina Sims (Greg) of Maysville, GA, sister-in-law, Claudia Payne of Rome, GA, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at Rush Chapel United Methodists Church.



