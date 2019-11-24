Services
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 Harbins Road
Lilburn, GA 30047
(770) 923-2940
Lee Lehr
Lee Ann Lehr

Lee Ann Lehr Obituary
LEHR, Lee Ann Lee Ann was born November 20, 1931 in Cape Girardeau, MO. to Ruth Dale Lehr and John Henry Lehr, and died November 16, 2019 in Atlanta. She graduated from Washington Seminary, attended UGA with her adored Chi Omega sisters on an art scholarship presented by Lamar Dodd and studied at the Art Students League in New York. Children: Audrey Dale Grant (George), Andrew Hunter Tallman, Alexander Jacob (AJ) Tallman (Connie) Grandchildren: Robert Huntington Grant (Lizz) and Captain Jacob Edwards Grant; Hunter Kathryn Tallman and Harper Tracy Tallman; Henry Robert Tallman and Emily Elizabeth Tallman. To view full obituary and sign online guest book visit Advantagefuneral.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019
