CHAIT, Lee H. Lee H. Chait, 72, a longtime resident of Big Canoe, GA died on Friday, the 16th of August 2019. Son of the late Esther Blumenberg and Irving Chait, surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Tracey Buttrey; daughter and son-in-law, Bettina and Gaines Spivey; grandchildren, Michael Wayne White, Trey (Victoria) Spivey, Rachel Haven Spivey, Bonnie (Philip) Beyer; great-granddaughter, Caydence Adams; the mother of his children, Susan Chait; brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Ilene Chait; sister and brother-in-law, Diane Chait and Steven Sobel; niece, Allison Chait and nephew, David Chait. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday the 19th of August at 10:30 AM at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Steven Lebow officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 18, 2019