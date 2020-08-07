Lee Coppola

COPPOLA, Lee Ellen Weatherwax Lee Ellen Weatherwax Coppola of Cumming Georgia, formerly of Glenville New York, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was 87 years old. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Samuel, parents Mary and Elmer Weatherwax, in-laws Eleanor and Albert Coppola, brother Ronald Weatherwax, sister in-law Anne Coppola and nephew Stephen Coppola. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Brad Tasker of Ellijay, GA, son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Lena Coppola of Cumming, GA, brother-in-Law Joe Coppola of NY and John Coppola of GA, sister-in-law Adrian Weatherwax of Myrtle Beach, SC, granddaughter Samantha and husband Eric Bradburn of Ellijay, GA, granddaughter Kayla Coppola of Cumming, GA, grandson Chris Coppola of GA, great-grandchildren Will Bradburn, Josie Bradburn and Holden Coppola, as well as many loved nephews and nieces. Lee was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and worked for General Electric when she met Sam who was a pharmacy student - that began their long and loving story. From the Navy to Schenectady they began a life of laughter, love and happiness. In 1960 they opened Glenville Pharmacy in partnership with best friend's Lois and Morrie Abramson and began a family in Glenville NY. In 1983 they moved to Norcross GA and Lee worked for Wilkinson Sword for many years before retiring. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, friends, and her work with Saint Vince de Paul. Funeral Services will be held Thursday August 6, 2020 at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming GA at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Saint Vincent de Paul Society- c/o Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church, 1908 Waleska Hwy. 108, Jasper, GA 30143. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
