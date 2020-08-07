1/
Lee Coppola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COPPOLA, Lee Ellen Weatherwax Lee Ellen Weatherwax Coppola of Cumming Georgia, formerly of Glenville New York, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was 87 years old. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Samuel, parents Mary and Elmer Weatherwax, in-laws Eleanor and Albert Coppola, brother Ronald Weatherwax, sister in-law Anne Coppola and nephew Stephen Coppola. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Brad Tasker of Ellijay, GA, son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Lena Coppola of Cumming, GA, brother-in-Law Joe Coppola of NY and John Coppola of GA, sister-in-law Adrian Weatherwax of Myrtle Beach, SC, granddaughter Samantha and husband Eric Bradburn of Ellijay, GA, granddaughter Kayla Coppola of Cumming, GA, grandson Chris Coppola of GA, great-grandchildren Will Bradburn, Josie Bradburn and Holden Coppola, as well as many loved nephews and nieces. Lee was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and worked for General Electric when she met Sam who was a pharmacy student - that began their long and loving story. From the Navy to Schenectady they began a life of laughter, love and happiness. In 1960 they opened Glenville Pharmacy in partnership with best friend's Lois and Morrie Abramson and began a family in Glenville NY. In 1983 they moved to Norcross GA and Lee worked for Wilkinson Sword for many years before retiring. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, friends, and her work with Saint Vince de Paul. Funeral Services will be held Thursday August 6, 2020 at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming GA at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Saint Vincent de Paul Society- c/o Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church, 1908 Waleska Hwy. 108, Jasper, GA 30143. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ingram Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 6, 2020
Laurie, and family: I am saddened to hear of your mom's passing. May your memories carry you through this difficult time, and always bring a smile to your face.
Susan Mowrey Baiamonte
Friend
August 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Peter and Colette Tinkham
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved