EVANS, Lee Cromwell Crom Evans passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28th, due to complications from ALS with his loving family by his side. Crom was born in Nashville, TN on September 4, 1946, to Whitney Tyler Evans, Sr and Joyce Baxter Evans. He grew up in Macon, GA and attended Lanier High School. He was a graduate of UGA with a BBA in Real Estate and was a member of Bons Hommes of Macon. He served with the GA Army National Guard unit in Macon. Crom moved to Atlanta after graduation and worked first at Atlanta Federal Savings & Loan Assn and then at Appraisal Associates of Atlanta, Inc. where he appraised residential real estate for over 45 years, specializing in relocation appraisals. He was a fee appraiser for the VA for over 40 years and was also a licensed real estate salesperson. Crom loved his family, his friends and his church, Peachtree Presbyterian, where he was a long time greeter and a faithful member of Credence Sunday School class. When visiting his son's family in AL, he enjoyed attending Hayneville Baptist and the Adult V Sunday School class. He loved the South, its people and its food. Crom enjoyed walking on trails in north GA and around Chastain Park as well as family fishing trips with his boys. He was an avid sports fan, sitting in the same seats in Sanford Stadium since the 1950's and tailgating with good friends for over 45 years in the same tailgate spot. He especially loved fried chicken with country fixings and sweet tea which made for a heavenly day after a UGA victory. Crom took great pleasure in coaching his boys and their friends innumerous sports. Crom is survived by his loving wife and best friend of over 46 years, Marilyn Wallace Evans, his 2 sons, Lee Bradfield Evans (Kathleen) of Hope Hull, AL, and Brantley Tyler Evans of Roswell, GA, and his grandchildren, Ellis Ann Evans and Brantley Shephard Evans. He is also survived by his 2 brothers, Whitney Tyler Evans, Jr (Sarah) of Macon and Eldridge Baxter Evans (Maida) of Forsyth, as well as his sister-in-law, Charlene Morgan Wallace of Carrollton, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of our friends for their love and support during this very difficult journey. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 2nd, at 2 PM in the sanctuary of Peachtree Presbyterian Church with a reception following the service in the Williams Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made, to local missions, at either Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305 or Hayneville Baptist Church, P. O. Box 367, Hayneville, AL, 36040. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019