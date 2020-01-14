|
ENLOE, II, Lee H. Lee H. Enloe, II, age 85, of Newnan, GA passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Decatur, AL, on September 1, 1934 to Lee Heyman Enloe and Cornelia Harris Enloe, and raised in Gadsden, AL, Mr. Enloe was a proud graduate of Gadsden High School and, continuing his family's legacy, the Georgia Institute of Technology. An architect, builder, sports field designer, and entrepreneur, he owned a variety of businesses over the course of his professional career. More importantly, he was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and long-standing parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Newnan. Along with his parents, Mr. Enloe is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Juanita Ard Enloe. He is survived by his beloved sister Gwendolyn Enloe Wyatt; children Lee H. Enloe, III (Pamela) of Auburn, AL, Thomas Harris Enloe of Newnan, GA, and Jennifer Leigh Enloe (Matthew Kilcoyne) of New York, NY; his grandchildren, Nathaniel (Lauren) Enloe, Jeremiah (Amanda) Enloe , Amanda Enloe (Rusty) Boyd, Natalie Enloe (Dalton) Pritchett, and Zachary Thomas Enloe; and his great-grandchildren, Katelyn Grace Enloe, Ramsey Thomas Enloe, Reagan Tinley Enloe, Rutley Thomas Enloe, Austen Louise Boyd, and Aurora Analeigh Enloe. Funeral services to celebrate his eternal life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church (576 Roscoe Road) in Newnan, GA, with the Reverend Hazel Glover officiating. A reception and fellowship will immediately follow the service. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 17th at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Mr. Enloe's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org/donate. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory | 770-253-4580
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020