Services
Lane Funeral Home South Crest Chapel
833 Chickamauga Ave
Rossville, GA 30741
(706) 866-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee WYSONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Harvey WYSONG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Harvey WYSONG Obituary
WYSONG, Lee Harvey Lee Harvey Wysong, age 106, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia and formerly of Atlanta, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. She took part in politics her entire adult life. In the 1970s she led the effort in Georgia that defeated the Equal Rights Amendment. Funeral mass will be conducted Wednesday, June 12th at 12pm in the St. Michael's Catholic Church at 715 Hardscrabble Rd. Roswell, GA 30075. Interment will follow in the Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, GA For full obituary please visit lane-southcrestchapel.com The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10am until the funeral hour in St, Michael's Catholic Church. Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home South Crest Chapel
Download Now