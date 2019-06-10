|
|
WYSONG, Lee Harvey Lee Harvey Wysong, age 106, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia and formerly of Atlanta, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. She took part in politics her entire adult life. In the 1970s she led the effort in Georgia that defeated the Equal Rights Amendment. Funeral mass will be conducted Wednesday, June 12th at 12pm in the St. Michael's Catholic Church at 715 Hardscrabble Rd. Roswell, GA 30075. Interment will follow in the Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, GA For full obituary please visit lane-southcrestchapel.com The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10am until the funeral hour in St, Michael's Catholic Church. Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 10, 2019