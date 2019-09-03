|
HEARN (WALLIS), Lee Anne Born on September 3, 1949 in Mayfield, Kentucky, Lee Anne Hearn was summoned to join her beloved family members after a sudden unexpected heart attack on Saturday as she exited the house along the Chattahoochee in her running gear to exercise. She is survived by her husband Robert Hearn, two daughters Lauren Lovelady and McCalla Busman, two grandsons Daniel and Aidan, and a host of relatives mostly in the Mayfield and Paducah areas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earline and Clarence, and two brothers Rodney and Barry. As a lifelong member of the Catholic faith, Lee Anne will be recognized at a memorial service to be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 675 Riverside Road, Roswell, Georgia at 10:30 Saturday, September 7, followed by a celebration of life at her home 9705 Roberts Drive, Atlanta. She elected to donate her earthly form to benefit those left behind for transplant or research. After graduation from Western Kentucky State University where she joined Kappa Delta Pi, she taught school briefly at the secondary level and obtained her master's degree summa cum laude in Counseling Psychology at Georgia State University. Lee Anne was a warm and vivacious dynamo, always on the move and conspicuous with her beautiful smile that was a portal to the depth of her soul. She was highly recognized as a pioneer in the newly emerging barter industry as she founded the BCI exchange and took it to great heights, a recipient of many published accolades and awards. Lee Anne always subscribed to fitness and healthy cuisine, despite being a consummate culinary expert. She extended her running to half-marathons, the last of which she completed last year in Athens, Greece. Always having an eye for the aesthetic, Lee Anne was an excellent decorator and collected artwork throughout her life. Three years ago, after visiting a gallery in St. Martin, she was inspired to pick up a brush and quickly blossomed into a remarkable artist having late discovered her talent (see www.lahearn.com).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 3, 2019