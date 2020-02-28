|
DAVIS, Leila M. Celebration of Life for Ms. Leila M. Davis will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 12 PM, at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 1558 Venetian Drive SW, Atlanta. Interment West View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM, on the day of service. Viewing today from 3 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000. MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020