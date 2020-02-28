Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church
1558 Venetian Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church
1558 Venetian Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
Leila Davis Obituary
DAVIS, Leila M. Celebration of Life for Ms. Leila M. Davis will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 12 PM, at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 1558 Venetian Drive SW, Atlanta. Interment West View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM, on the day of service. Viewing today from 3 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000. MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
